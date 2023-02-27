The results of the Saturday’s Presidential elections in the eighteen council Areas of Ondo State have been announced.

The State Returning Officer for the presidential election and the Vice Chancellor, Federal University , Oye-Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fashina announced the results at INEC headquarters in Akure after the presentation of results by the Collation officers from the eighteen council Areas.

APC polled the highest votes of three hundred and sixty nine thousand, nine hundred and twenty four votes , 369,924 followed by PDP with one hundred and fifteen thousand, four hundred and sixty three , 115,463 while labour party scored forty seven thousand, three hundred and fifty votes ,47,350

ADC, five thousand six hundred and twelve votes, 5,612 , ZLP four thousand seven hundred , and eighty three, 4,783 votes , SDP had one thousand two hundred and ninety three votes , 1293

Professor Fashina disclosed that five hundred and seventy one thousand, four hundred and two voters , 571,402 were accredited with five hundred and seventy thousand, and seventeen votes cast , 570,017 while nineteen thousand and nine votes were rejected , 19,009.

THE BREAKDOWN :

ONDO PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

1.ESE ODO

APC- 11160

LP -1706

NNPP -28

PDP- 8200

2. ILAJE

APC- 9173

LP -1143

NNPP- 17

PDP- 6780

3. AKURE SOUTH

APC- 45694

LP -13950

NNPP- 136

PDP- 9047

4. ODIGBO

APC- 27521

LP -3507

PDP- 7786

5. OKITIPUPA

APC- 26114

LP -1826

NNPP- 19

PDP- 12025

6. AKURE NORTH

APC- 14,261

LP -2,945

PDP- 4,633

7. ONDO EAST

APC- 8,390

LP -2,004,

NNPP -55

PDP-3,912

8. IFEDORE

APC- 15,055

LP -957,

NNPP- 14

PDP- 5,360

AKOKO SOUTH EAST

APC- 10,765

LP -470

NNPP- 7

PDP- 3,016

10. AKOKO SOUTH-WEST

APC- 28,367,

LP -920,

NNPP- 28,

PDP- 5,376,

11. OSE

APC- 14,376

LP -2031

NNPP- 23

PDP -476

12. ILE- OLUJI/OKE-IGBO LGA:

APC – 14,750

LP- 1,576

NNPP – 27

PDP- 6,129

13. AKOKO NORTH -EAST

APC – 25, 757

LP – 1,242

NNPP – 016

PDP – 2,400

14. OWO

APC- 29,480

LP- 3,200

NNPP- 52

PDP- 5,173

15. IDANRE

APC- 13,061

LP- 2,262

NNPP- 24

PDP – 10,552

16. AKOKO NORTH-WEST

APC – 24,613

LP – 736

NNPP- 08

PDP – 5,200

17. ONDO WEST

APC – 24,053

LP – 6171

NNPP – 161

PDP – 8,534

IRELE

APC – 17,334

LP – 704

NNPP- 06

PDP – 6,523

ACCREDITED : 571,402

VOTES CAST : 570,017

VOTES REJECTED: 19,009