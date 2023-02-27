The results of the Saturday’s Presidential elections in the eighteen council Areas of Ondo State have been announced.
The State Returning Officer for the presidential election and the Vice Chancellor, Federal University , Oye-Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fashina announced the results at INEC headquarters in Akure after the presentation of results by the Collation officers from the eighteen council Areas.
APC polled the highest votes of three hundred and sixty nine thousand, nine hundred and twenty four votes , 369,924 followed by PDP with one hundred and fifteen thousand, four hundred and sixty three , 115,463 while labour party scored forty seven thousand, three hundred and fifty votes ,47,350
ADC, five thousand six hundred and twelve votes, 5,612 , ZLP four thousand seven hundred , and eighty three, 4,783 votes , SDP had one thousand two hundred and ninety three votes , 1293
Professor Fashina disclosed that five hundred and seventy one thousand, four hundred and two voters , 571,402 were accredited with five hundred and seventy thousand, and seventeen votes cast , 570,017 while nineteen thousand and nine votes were rejected , 19,009.
THE BREAKDOWN :
ONDO PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS
1.ESE ODO
APC- 11160
LP -1706
NNPP -28
PDP- 8200
2. ILAJE
APC- 9173
LP -1143
NNPP- 17
PDP- 6780
3. AKURE SOUTH
APC- 45694
LP -13950
NNPP- 136
PDP- 9047
4. ODIGBO
APC- 27521
LP -3507
PDP- 7786
5. OKITIPUPA
APC- 26114
LP -1826
NNPP- 19
PDP- 12025
6. AKURE NORTH
APC- 14,261
LP -2,945
PDP- 4,633
7. ONDO EAST
APC- 8,390
LP -2,004,
NNPP -55
PDP-3,912
8. IFEDORE
APC- 15,055
LP -957,
NNPP- 14
PDP- 5,360
AKOKO SOUTH EAST
APC- 10,765
LP -470
NNPP- 7
PDP- 3,016
10. AKOKO SOUTH-WEST
APC- 28,367,
LP -920,
NNPP- 28,
PDP- 5,376,
11. OSE
APC- 14,376
LP -2031
NNPP- 23
PDP -476
12. ILE- OLUJI/OKE-IGBO LGA:
APC – 14,750
LP- 1,576
NNPP – 27
PDP- 6,129
13. AKOKO NORTH -EAST
APC – 25, 757
LP – 1,242
NNPP – 016
PDP – 2,400
14. OWO
APC- 29,480
LP- 3,200
NNPP- 52
PDP- 5,173
15. IDANRE
APC- 13,061
LP- 2,262
NNPP- 24
PDP – 10,552
16. AKOKO NORTH-WEST
APC – 24,613
LP – 736
NNPP- 08
PDP – 5,200
17. ONDO WEST
APC – 24,053
LP – 6171
NNPP – 161
PDP – 8,534
IRELE
APC – 17,334
LP – 704
NNPP- 06
PDP – 6,523
ACCREDITED : 571,402
VOTES CAST : 570,017
VOTES REJECTED: 19,009
Leave a Reply