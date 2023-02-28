The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the All Progressive Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, winner of the Presidential election in Jigawa state.

The State Collation Officer for Presidential Election, SCOPE, for Jigawa state, Arma – Ya`u Hamisu Bichi, made the declaration at the INEC office in Dutse.

Advertisement

The announcement by the SCOPE comes after long hours of collating election results from the 27 local governments of the state.

Advertisement

In the final result, APC polled 421,390,

Labour Party with 1,889, NNPP had 98,234 while

PDP got 386,587.

Advertisement

OBASANJO IS AN ANTI DEMOCRATIC ELEMENT – OSOBA

The former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s call to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the electoral process by compelling the INEC Chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu to halt collation and announcement of the Presidential elections and call for outright cancellation of some of the already concluded elections has been generating reactions among notable Nigerians.

Advertisement

Former Governor of Ogun state, Olusegun Osoba has described the statement of the Former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo as provocative and inciting.

Olusegun Osoba said this while speaking exclusively with TVC News on Tuesday Morning.

Advertisement

He urged Nigerians to maintain peace and order and allow the Independent National Electoral Commission to announce the result.

He also described the Statement as a confirmation of the undemocratic Tendencies of the Former President an his proclivity for mischief.

On the belief by many that the former President acts the way he does to prevent another Yoruba man to reach the same height he has reached, Chief Osoba said, Obasanjo’s statement is a confirmation of this with many people including a very senior lawyer close to him has suggested an interim Government.

Advertisement

He added that the antics of the former President will not work with President Buhari who is not an interventionist President and will not intervene.

He also said all the attempt to truncate the process through an interim injunction from the Courts will fail.

He said the Political parties and their agents have the results as handed over to them at each polling unit and know the final result adding that what is happening in Abuja is just collation and nothing more.

Advertisement

He also commended the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, for maintaining calm despite several personal attacks to him in the course of the conduct and ongoing collation of results from all over the country in the Presidential Election.

FG To Obasanjo: Don’t Truncate Electoral Process

Advertisement

Tough masquerading as an unbiased and concerned elder statesman, former President Obasanjo is in reality a known partisan who is bent on thwarting, by subterfuge, the choice of millions of Nigerian voters,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed recalled that the former President, in his time, organized perhaps the worst election since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, hence he is the least qualified to advise a

President whose determined effort to leave a legacy of free, fair, credible and transparent election is well acknowledged within and outside Nigeria.

”As the whole nation waits with bated breath for the result of last Saturday’s national elections, amid unnecessary tension created by professional complainants and political jesters, what is expected from a self-respecting elder statesman are words and actions that douse tension and serve as a soothing balm.

”Instead, former President Obasanjo used his unsolicited letter to insinuate, or perhaps wish for, an inconclusive election and a descent into anarchy; used his time to cast aspersion on electoral officials who are unable to defend themselves, while surreptitiously seeking to dress his personal choice in the garb of the people’s choice. This is duplicitous,” he said.

Advertisement

The Minister reminded the former President that organizing elections in Nigeria is not a mean feat, considering that the voter population of 93,469,008 in the country is 16,742,916 more than the total number of registered voters, at 76,726,092, in 14 West African nations put together. ”With a deployment of over 1,265,227 electoral officials, the infusion of technology to enhance the electoral process and the logistical nightmare of sending election materials across our vast country, INEC seems to be availing itself creditably, going by the preliminary reports of the ECOWAS Electoral Observation Mission and the Commonwealth Observer Group, among other groups that observed the election.

”Therefore, those arrogating to themselves the power to cancel an election and unilaterally fix a date for a new one, ostensibly to ameliorate perceived electoral infractions, should please exercise restraint and allow the official electoral body to conclude its duty by announcing the results of the 2023 national elections.

”After that, anyone who is aggrieved must follow the stipulated legal process put in place to adjudicate electoral disputes, instead of threatening fire and conjuring apocalypse,” he said.