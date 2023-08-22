Ebonyi indigenes are still commending president Bola Tinubu for appointing, confirming and swearing in David Umahi as the minister of works.

They are also expressing confidence that the new Minister of Works would replicate the good work he did in Ebonyi in tackling the infrastructural deficiencies in Nigeria.

The indigenes made the remark at a grand reception organized for the minister shortly after taking the oath of office in abuja.

They call on other Igbo ministers appointed by President Tinubu to be worthy ambassadors of the Igbo people.

