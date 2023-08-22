Ondo State Government says it will continue to explore viable means to ensure that the potential of its youthful population are fully tapped.

The State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa spoke at the second edition of the programme tagged, ‘Ondo Super Boy Tech-n -LEAD Camp, held in Akure.

This is the second edition of the Ondo Super Boy Tech-n -LEAD Camp 2.0, a programme designed to harness potential of adolescent boys in taking advantage of the benefits of technological advancement of the 21st century.

At the end of the programme, 127 boys drawn from different parts of the state, were empowered with digital, entrepreneural, sports and leadership skills, through the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender.

Declaring the programme close, the State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was represented at the event, said government will continue to give special attention to the welfare of adolescent.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Gender, Olamide Falana said the initiative is intended to ensure that young boys enjoy what girls in the state are already enjoying.

She urged beneficiaries to go into the world and make significant impact.

Others noted that education is not limited to the classroom.