Five more Kaduna train passengers regain freedom 127 days after

Five more train passengers abducted during the March 28 train attack in Kaduna state have regained their freedom.

Mamu Tukur, who has been the lead negotiator confirmed that they were released on Tuesday evening after spending more than four months in captivity.

Among them is Mustapha Umar Imam, an associate Professor of medical Biochemistry at the Usman Danfodio University in Sokoto state

It is unclear if ransom was paid for their release but the family member of victims who were released earlier had confirmed that they paid at least 100 million Naira before their loved ones were freed.

This latest development brings the total number of freed victims to 29 out of the 63 passengers kidnapped on the 28th of March.

For now at least 34 still languish in the bandits custody