11 abducted victims of Kaduna train attack reportedly regain freedom

At least eleven kidnap victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack incident on the 28th of March have regained their freedom after at least 75 days in captivity.

Although the Kaduna state government authorities are yet to confirm the reports, a relative of some victims, Abdulaziz Attah, confirmed it to TVC News on Saturday evening.

He however did not comment on the situation that led to their release from captivity.

Among those who reportedly regained their freedom are six females and five males.

With the latest developments, at least 50 victims still languish in the bandits custody.