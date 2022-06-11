Two shot, one feared killed as APC, SDP supporters clash in Ekiti

At least two persons have been reportedly shot on Saturday in Itaji Ekiti, Oye local Government area of Ekiti state during a Political rally ahead of the June 18 Governorship Election

According to an eye-witness, trouble started when suspected Political thugs attacked the campaign train of the Governorship candidate of the Social democratic party, Segun Oni, even though it is not yet clear what transpired before the altercations

A chieftain of the Social Democratic party, Bimbo Daramola who was on the campaign train of the SDP Candidate, accused certain interest groups in the state of interfering in a Peaceful campaign by opening Fire on Supporters

Reacting, the Governorship candidate of the APC, Biodun Oyebanji ,condemned violence in all forms and appealed to his supporters to exercise refrain in the face of Provocation.

The Police Public Relations officer in Ekiti State Sunday Abutu confirmed the incidence of violence however could not confirm if anyone was killed at the time of Filing this report and Says normalcy has since returned to the area.