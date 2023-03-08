The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Taraba state has cleared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Emmanuel Bwacha for Saturday governorship poll.

INEC made the clarification at the Federal High Court in Jalingo in response to an APC petition for the inclusion of its candidate in the portal and ballot paper ahead of Saturday’s elections.

This may have put to rest the controversies surrounding alleged removal of the governorship candidate of APC from the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission may have been put to rest.

Meanwhile, a constitutional lawyer in the state Barrister Karkaji Dan-Adi has cautioned against working against the supreme court verdict which nullified the APC primaries that produced Senator Bwacha.

The Supreme Court had in February set aside the Judgment of the court of appeal, Yola division which had on the 24th of November 2022 reinstated Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as governorship candidate of the all progressives Congress in the forthcoming general election.

The court of appeal in Yola had reinstated Mr Bwacha as the Party’s candidate in the state. Two Federal High courts in jalingo and Abuja had at various times nullified the APC governorship from election and ordered for a fresh primary within 14 days.

The decision of the Appellate Court reinstating the Mr Bwacha as candidate of the APC was challenged at the Apex Court by fellow aspirant Mr David Kente.

In a judgment, a five-month panel of the Supreme Court sets us a decision of the court of appeal and upheld the Judgment of the trial court which had ordered for a fresh primary election.