The gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Taraba State, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, has expressed his readiness to work with all the shades of opinion within the All Progressives Congress to move the party forward in Taraba State.

Senator Bwacha who was speaking on the TVC News Programme, Breakfast Show said he is very grateful that the crisis within the All Progressives Congress in Taraba State is now over.

He said what is happening in the All Progressives Congress in Taraba State is a good thing that will ensure that all is done to bring everybody together to work for the victory of the party in Taraba State.

The key issue in contention in the party according to Mr Bwacha is the primary and disagreement resulting from it which has now been resolved with his victory in a new primary.

He said the next line of action is to bring everybody together as a team especially for those who lost to come back home and work together for the victory of the All Progressives Congress in Taraba State.

He disclosed that the battle that is being witnessed within the APC is a proxy war between him and the Peoples Democratic Party which has succeeded in penetrating the ranks of the party and is well known by residents of the State.

He added that the Peoples Democratic Party is scared stiff of his popularity and acceptance by the ordinary Taraba resident who are desirous of better governance expected to be provided by him.

The fear according to him is responsible for what should normally be an internal affairs of the All Progressives Congress to become a proxy war with the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr Bwacha said it is widely believed by Taraba residents that one of the parties who took him to Court over the outcome of the primary was sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party.

He disclosed that the same Counsel represented the Peoples Democratic Party and the member who filed the Case from within the All Progressives Congress in the same matter.

Going Further, Mr Bwacha said the main objective of the Peoples Democratic Party is to ensure the All Progressives Congress has nobody on the ballot for the governorship Election.

He disclosed that with him on the ballot for the All Progressives Congress as governorship Candidate in Taraba State, the Election is a done deal.

He wondered why the interest groups within the All Progressives Congress in Taraba State who are pulling in the same direction in the Presidential and National Assembly Elections will be working against the interest of their party in forming the government in Taraba State.

The resolution of the issue around the conduct of the primary has according to him helped in brightening the chances of the party in winning all the Elections in Taraba State.

He added that the interest groups are indirectly working against the interest of the All Progressives Congress in Taraba State which will according to him will not be allowed.

Mr Bwacha said it is curious that some members of the All Progressives Congress in Taraba State are openly saying they will prefer a win in the Presidential and National Assembly Elections but a loss at the State Level.

He called on the National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress to call the people to order to ensure they return home as the prodigal sons they are.

He said he and the party’s hierarchy will not reject anybody who wishes to return home to the party from coming back but advised that the party should be wary of fifth columnists.

He said the party needs to be united as one and not dwell on unnecessary divisions which will not engender development.