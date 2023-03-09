Justice Bala Usman of the Federal high court Jalingo said Senator Emmanuel Bwacha was dully elected by its party for Saturday Governorship polls.

The court reaffirmed the candidature of Senator Bwacha while ruling on the case filed by the All Progressives Congress urging INEC not to remove its candidate from its portal or ballot paper ahead of march 11 Governorship polls.

Justice Bala Usman in his ruling reasoned that it’s imperative to uphold the judgment of supreme court which has a consequential order instructing APC to conduct fresh primary election where Bwacha emerged APC’s candidate.

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the court judgement,Counsel to the APC stressed that INEC has no power or exercise the powers of a court by delisting his name from their website.