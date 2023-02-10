Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has been declared the winner of the rerun of the All Progressives Congress Gubernatorial Primaries in Taraba ahead of the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The primary election was held on Friday at the Shield Hotels in Jalingo and was witnessed by a mammoth crowd of APC supporters and officials including the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Umar Mukhtar and the State Director of State Security Services.

The Supreme Court had earlier nullified the Gubernatorial Primaries of the party held last year and ordered a rerun following a suite filed by one of the aspirants Chief David Sabo Kente.

The Chairman APC gubernatorial primaries electoral Committee former Chief of Army Staff and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai said Senator Emmanuel Bwacha scored 778 votes while senator Yusuf Yusuf score 5 votes to come second

The former COAS said that a total of Six aspirants including Chief David Sabo Kente, Senator Yusuf A. Yusuf, Engr Saleh Maman, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Dr, Anthony Manzo and Mr. Danladi Kifasi are contesting to take the ticket of the party ahead of the March governorship election in the state.

Senator Bwacha in his address shortly after he was declared winner, urged Supporters of All progressive congress to work hard for the progress of the party during the election.

He also assured the party supporters that he will go into the polls and win victorious at the March 11th Gubernatorial election in the state.

The party had adopted the Indirect mode of primaries for the conduct of the election which drew delegates from all the sixteen local government areas of the state,