A tech expert, Modupe Ajibola, has called for participation in Elections to be made more open especially for the less educated across the country.

Mr Modupe Ajibola who was speaking on the TVC News programme, This Morning on Wednesday morning said the less Educated Nigerians constitute the larger percentage of the nations’ population and they should be able to participate in Elections without much stress.

He added that the current situation where the Federal and State Elections have more prominence than the the Elections at the Local level is not healthy.

According to him the Local Elections should be the more dominant Elections since it affects the less Educated or less informed who are about 80% of the Population.

Mr Ajibola said the Elections or the structure at the Local level has to be revamped for the Local Government to actually work and do something for their constituents.

He added that though the Local Governments are not autonomous especially with the states not particularly keen on allowing them to be independent to be able to address issues at the Local Level but they should still be able to show what they have done with the little they have been given or has trickled down to them.

He disclosed that he is in the Country from his United States base to observe the Elections and ensure that the process gets better.

Narrating his experience on his decision to come to Nigeria for the Elections, he said if he relied on the stories he read on the internet, he will never have made the trip back home to witness the Election.

He however said what he saw on his arrival and since he has been around is a far cry from what he was reading on the internet about Nigeria.

He also urged government officials to do more other than serving people but to add informing people about what they are doing to serve them.

He said failure to inform the people what is being done will create a Schism between the Leaders and the Governed.

He advised that whoever emerges as the President after the Election on the 25th of February should immediately let the people know where his priorities lie.

Going Further, he said States and Local Governments have to inform the people at all times on what is being done to give them a better life and make the country better.

He added that leaders at all levels must be held accountable to their duties by the citizens to ensure they do what they are supposed to do in serving the people.

He said these things need to be made clear so that peoples roles can be known without any contradiction.

On the issue of the employment situation in the Country, Mr Ajibola, said the issue goes beyond people having graduate degrees and expecting to get a job.

He said the example of the United States is one that can be adopted in Nigeria with graduates who get experience from mentors who will help them on how to set up businesses before they do so as Enterpreneurs.

He added that the literacy rate in Nigeria especially among the adult population is about 77%.

He disclosed that the mentorship programme developed in the US which he is advocating to be copied is very important so that people should not go directly from College graduates to become Business Owners while making a lot of costly mistakes.

He added that these mistakes will not only be costly to them but their employees and the Economy in General if they go straight from being graduates to Business owners.