The counsel representing the police officer who allegedly shot and killed Lagos based lawyer -Omobolanle Raheem – last Christmas day has told the court hearing the murder trial that he will be filing a no-case application in a bid to quash the criminal charge. Adetokunbo Odutola made this known shortly after the Lagos state government prosecuting the matter closed the case upon the discharge of its last witness.

The eleventh prosecution witness, in the Omobolanle Raheem murder trial is pathologist, Dr Oluwaseun Williams.

During his examination in chief, conducted by the Lagos State solicitor general and permanent secretary, Titilayo Shitta-Bey, he told justice Ibironke Harrison of the Lagos high court, Igbosere annex, that after inviting the deceased’s husband, Gbenga, and the investigating police officer to identify the corpse, his team proceeded with an internal examination where various injuries were identified and recorded.

He said the injuries were external to internal, resulting in multiple defects, mainly on the anterior chest and on the left auxiliary fold.

PW 11 added that on internal examination, there were multiple visceral injuries, specific ones, which include multi rib fractures, multiple injury to the intercoastal spaces, and injury to both lungs.

Dr Williams said the examination conducted on the deceased, established three factors as the cause of Bolanle Raheem’s death which are; hemorrhagic shock; destruction of the chest visceral and musculoskeletal tissue.

The pathologist also mentioned in his testimony that the postmortem report confirmed the deceased was pregnant, adding that the gun shot was at a close range.

Defence counsel, Adetokunbo Odutola who cross examined the pathologist, asked if he could determine through his postmortem report, the person who pulled the trigger that killed the deceased, but the witness said, ‘no’.

Mr Odutola also argued that the witness based his postmortem records on media reports, but he responded that all conclusions were made on findings discovered at the autopsy.

Dr Williams said the degree of explosive force of a bullet discharged from an AK-47, is thousands of the magnitude of a fire hose, that will penetrate into the body, either the individual is standing or sitting.

Without reexamination, the court discharged the witness and the prosecution closed its case. The defence counsel, Mr. Odutola then requested for leave to file a ‘no case submission’ seeking to quash the charge against the defendant asp Drambi Vandi

Reacting, justice Ibironke Harrison ordered both counsel to file their motions and written addresses and adjourned to February 28, 2023 for the adoption of their court processes.

Edo Paul- One Shot Dead, As Protesters Destroy ATMs, POS In Benin

Yet to be identified person has been shot dead following a protest in Benin City, the Edo State Capital over the unavailability of the new naira notes.

The lifeless body was sighted at the ring road where protesters had expressed their dissatisfaction over the Central Bank Policy.

Commercial activities were halted in major areas across the metropolis following the protest over the central Bank refusal to extend deadline for the naira swap.

The protest began this morning when traders besieged the central bank office in benin demanding for new naira notes as the policy has adversely affected their source of livelihood.

The protest however degenerated into violence leading to the death of one person.

The protesters claimed they had endured too much hardship when they gathered around the CBN office at Akpakpava ring road to seek an end to suffering.

Relics of some Bank’s Automated Teller Machines, ATMs, and Point of Sales Machines littered the grounds.

PROTEST IN AKURE OVER NEW NAIRA NOTES SCARCITY

Ondo state is not also left out of crisis occasioned by the scarcity of the new naira notes in many banks.

The protesters described the action as a deliberate plan to allow the masses to suffer unnecessarily

In Akure, the Ondo state capital, scores of commercial motorcycle operators demonstrated against scarcity of naira notes.

They blocked some major roads in the state capital to vent their anger, as long queues continue to be the order of the day at many bank premises.

The protesters were joined by some residents, who lamented the hardship they are passing through, as a result of the scarcity of new naira notes.

They said the situation is giving them serious concern, as they can no longer have access to their savings in the banks.

They described the policy as anti-masses, urging the federal government to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

These protesters want urgent solution to the naira scarcity, before it degenerates.

