President Mohammed Buhari says he is committed in ensuring that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu succeeds him as the next president.

Speaking in Owerri the Imo State capital for the APC Presidential Campaign rally, President Buhari said Tinubu will continue the legacy of his administration.

It was a busy day for the APC family in Imo State as the presidential train moved to Imo State.

First, President Buhari alongside the APC Presidential Candidate inaugurated first phase of 5.5 kilometers MCC-Toronto dual carriage way, built by Governor Hope Uzodinma administration.

Then, the campaign train moved to Dan Anyiam Stadium where President Buhari urged Imo citizens to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the next president.

For Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Imo will be a destination of tourism as part of his Developmental plans if elected next president of Nigeria.

The ruling All Progressives Congress believes that with the reception in Imo State, the people of the State will vote it’s presidential candidate come February, 25.

CLERIC CONGRESS ENDORSES TINUBU FOR PRESIDENT

The Clerics Congress of Nigeria has thrown its weight behind the Tinubu-Shettima APC Presidential Ticket.

The body of Christian Leaders across the Country say they have confidence in the APC presidential Aspirant, and his running mate and strongly believe that Bola Tinubu has all it takes to transform the country for the overall good of Nigerians.

Convener of the gathering Senator Smart Adeyemi says the track record of the APC Presidential Candidate has demonstrated his competence and capacity and also placed him ahead of other candidates.

The Christian leaders say Nigerians should not be distracted by negative news and bad propaganda targeted at the APC Presidential candidate, but they should ensure they all line up on election day to vote Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President.

GROUP URGES YOUTHS TO PROMOTE PEACE, TASKS BUHARI ON NAIRA SCARCITY

The Youth Awake Now (YAN), has urged Nigerian youths to promote peace in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections and make it free and devoid of violence, urging them to come out enmass to vote candidate of their choice.

Leader of the group, Comrade Eric Oluwole, made the call in Lagos, at a press conference organised by Yoruba Youth Council (National) Body in conjunction with other Yoruba youth organizations in South-West region

Oluwole said it was high time for the Nigerian youths to speak with one voice irrespective of their socio economic, ethnic, religious or political background.

This was just as he charged President Muhammadu Buhari to order the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reissue the old notes in large quantity back to the Nigerian economy to cushion the effect of scarcity, ahead of the general elections.

Oluwole urged the Federal Government to order the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to immediately clear the bottlenecks around petroleum supply chains with military dispatch

He expressed the group’s optimism that if the twin problem of scarcity of fuel and physical cash were addressed, normalcy would return speedily to the Nigerian economy.

2023 ELECTION PREPARATIONS – INEC RAISES CONCERN OVER CURRENT CASH CRUNCH

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Federal Capital Territory says the current cash crunch is the only bridge the commission needs to cross for a seamless 2023 general election.

Yahaya Bello says INEC in the nation’s capital Capital, requires cash to pay N5,000 each to no less than twelve thousand ad hoc staff for the polls.

This is as stakeholders are cautioning Nigerians on the negative impact of fake news in the forthcoming elections.

In a matter of days, Nigerians of voting age will file to the polls to elect the next crop of leaders that will pilot the nation’s affairs in another four years.

INEC requires the support of all to bequeath a generally acceptable election.

This is the North Central stakeholders’ meeting put together by one of the groups collaborating with INEC in preparation towards the 2023 general election.

It is the last in the series of Zonal meetings to firm up support for the nation’s election body.

Security agencies, professional bodies as well as traditional and religious leaders are partners in this regard as they seek support for INEC.

Of more concern is the negative impact of fake news on the elections

For the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the FCT, all materials for the elections are on ground but there is the current cash crunch challenges may pose an obstacle if not resolved.

He says the commission in the FCT is required to pay N5000 each to no less than 12000 ad hoc staff for the polls

