The conspicuous absence of a former Transport Minister and All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader in Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, did not stop a massive crowd from attending the State’s rally of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Residents, who attended the rally across party lines at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, waited patiently from morning till afternoon to catch a glimpse of the Presidential candidate.

There was excitement at the stadium when Tinubu accompanied by other party leaders arrived for the campaign.

The candidate was accompanied by Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu(Lagos); David Umahi (Ebonyi); former Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Adams Oshiomhole (Edo); Abike Dabiri and members of the APC National Working Committee led by the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

The party leaders such as a former Director-General, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside; APC Rivers Governorship Candidate, Tonye Cole, Rivers APC Chairman, Emeka Beke among others graced the occasion.

Popular Nollywood actors and actresses such as Jide Kosoko, Eniola Badmus, Zack Orji including many musical artistes made the event colourful.

Tinubu, who thrilled the crowd with his dance steps, promised to promote the industrial revolution and gainfully engage the youths when elected as President.

He appealed to voters to work with him to build a nation of unity, joy and prosperity devoid of killing and other criminal activities.

The candidate promised that his government would ensure the youths have the best skills to enable them to engage in the production and export required to make the country proud.

He insisted that without factories and better utilisation of the ports, the country would not be able to achieve her goals.

He said: “What we are looking for is authority. Authority to bring the life of prosperity; power and mandate to give you the best of life, to take care of your inheritance; to make sure that all of you particularly the youths are empowered with the best skills in the world that can manufacture and that can produce things that other countries want for export and make Nigeria proud; a nation of prosperity, joy and happiness.

“We are talking about prosperity in Nigeria. Without our own factory, without better utilisation of our ports, and without peace and stability, we cannot achieve those aims. We want you to take your lives seriously beyond politics. I will be the president by the grace of God and by the power of your votes.

“Make sure you are with your PVCs. I pray one day you will be President too. Let’s work together and build a nation of joy and unity, a nation that is hard-working and not killing one another”.

Tinubu further vowed that when elected he would work with the youths to end pipeline vandalism adding that he would make Rivers a forest of joy, peace and prosperity.

The candidate acknowledged his friendship with a popular freedom fighter, who hails from Rivers, Alh. Asari Dokubo describing him as a courageous, bold, brave and honest man.

“Since I knew him for many years, he has been consistent, straightforward and hardworking. He is my friend and my brother. I don’t deny my friends no matter what you say”, he said.

Describing himself as the proud son of a market woman, Tinubu said people should not be ashamed of their backgrounds but should work hard for a better life.

CLERIC CONGRESS ENDORSES TINUBU FOR PRESIDENT

The Clerics Congress of Nigeria has thrown its weight behind the Tinubu-Shettima APC Presidential Ticket.

The body of Christian Leaders across the Country say they have confidence in the APC presidential Aspirant, and his running mate and strongly believe that Bola Tinubu has all it takes to transform the country for the overall good of Nigerians.

Convener of the gathering Senator Smart Adeyemi says the track record of the APC Presidential Candidate has demonstrated his competence and capacity and also placed him ahead of other candidates.

The Christian leaders say Nigerians should not be distracted by negative news and bad propaganda targeted at the APC Presidential candidate, but they should ensure they all line up on election day to vote Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President.