The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has promised to boost agriculture and create job opportunities for idle youths who are most times used as agents of notorious activities such as boko haram in the Northeast region.

Peter Obi who paid a courtesy visit to Emir of Damaturu, assured the people of the state that if elected he would eradicate poverty and provide enabling skills acquisitions for the almajirais to enable them feed for themselves.

Landing at the Damaturu Helipad is Peter obi and his entourage.

They are in Yobe for a one day campaign rally.

The first port of call was the traditional institution, where the Labour Party presidential candidate alongside his campaign team met with the Emir of Damaturu.

Peter also noted that if elected as president, he would provide skills acquisition centres for the almajirais to enable them cater for themselves

In his reply, the Emir of Damaturu stressed the unity of the country wss of utmost importance to Nigerians.

In an interview with Newsmen after the visit, the Labour Presidential flagbearer says Yobe state has all it takes to become one of the largest agriculture hubs if its resources are well harnessed.

Supporters of Peter Obi in Yobe state gathered to expressed their solidarity for the Labour Presidential candidate.

US consulate holds discourse on Youth participation in electoral process

The United States government has declared its support for democracy and not any political candidate ahead of Nigeria’s Presidential election on the 25th.

U.S Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee said this in Lagos at a discourse on Youth participation in the democratic process.

In 14 days, Nigeria will head to the polls to elect her 5th president out of 18 candidates jostling to occupy the Aso Rock villa.

As practised in previous elections since 1999, the United States government has consistently shown its interest in Nigeria’s democratic process, supporting in the shadows and hoping the giant of Africa will once again prove to the world that it remains committed to upholding unwavering democratic system of governance.

This panel focused its discussion with Nigerian celebrities and officials of the U.S government on youth participation in Nigeria’s democratic process.

The youths make up the largest voting bloc in the election, according to statistics from INEC and they have promised to make their strength in numbers count.

With the countdown snowballing into days, Nigerians, especially the youths, can’t wait for another four years to make what they say is the right choice.

COUNCIL OF STATE BACKS NAIRA REDESIGN, CALLS FOR CIRCULATION OF OLD NOTES

The Council of states meeting has thrown its weight behind the cash redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria but wants an aggressive circulation of naira notes to ease the current hardship faced by Nigerians.

The council also got strong assurances from INEC and the police about their readiness to conduct the elections.

It is not surprising that The council of state spent more time discussing The CBN’s policy of the naira redesign and the deadline for the cash swap.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria was invited to the meeting to brief the council on how he intends to turn the tides and ease the hardship inflicted by a policy he holds tightly and has refused to shift grounds.

Outside the walls of this council chamber on the street is The outcry of people groaning under the impact of a monetary policy that has removed cash from their pockets, practically killing their purchasing power, and leaving them without a better alternative.

The Council of States backs the policy to redesign the new naira notes but is not impressed with the style of implementation and the scarcity of Naira Notes.

A resolution was taken on the policy, and the apex bank asked to ensure a good circulation of naira notes.

The council of states was also interested in getting updates about the General elections and got a briefing from the Independent National Electoral Commission on its readiness and collaboration with relevant stakeholders critical to the success of the polls.

