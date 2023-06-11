Muslims have been advised to support the less privileged by paying their mandatory charity known as Zakat to eradicate poverty in the society.

Grand Mufti of the Conference of Islamic Organisation, Dhikrullah Shafi stressed the need for eligible Muslims to observe the payment of Zakat which is a major pillar of Islam.

Also speaking on the importance of Zakat, Chief Executive officer of Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation, Dr. Abdullah Shuaib, says Muslims must show sympathy and empathy to the less privileged, the poor and needy.