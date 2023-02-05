Nigeria in the last 20 years has produced nothing more than insecurity, poverty, increased number of out of school children and economic instability.

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi made this known during his Presidential campaign at Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Nigerian have been urged to vote for people with genuine concerns about their future and the progress of the country and not for people with empty promises.

At the mega rally held at Ake palace ground, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate appealed to them to stay focused and support him through their votes.

Peter Obi said criminals are no longer formidable in the country, adding that what is required for the country to be secured is the right leadership.

He was joined by an elder statesman, Ayo Adebanjo who addressed the gathering in yoruba language and declare his support for him.

Other stakeholders say with the support of the people, the party stand a chance of taking over power in Nigerian and in Ogun State.

AGAIN, PRINCE OTU FLOORS SANDY ONOR, PDP AS APPEAL COURT THROWS OUT SUIT SEEKING DISQUALIFICATION OF APC GUBER TICKET.

A Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar has delivered a judgement in a matter brought before it by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and her governorship candidate, Sen. Sandy Onor in favour of the All Progressives Congress, APC and her governorship candidate, Sen. Prince Bassey Otu.

The Appellant, PDP and Sandy Onor had appealed the judgement of the trial court last year and delivered by Justice Rosemary Oghoghorie in Calabar.

Counsel to the Appellant, First Baba Isa had argued that the APC deputy governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, being a 3rd defendant on the matter, apart from not being a member of the 1st defendant (APC) was also a British citizen. He had prayed the court to disqualify the APC governorship candidate, Sen. Bassey Otu being the 2nd defendant and the 3rd defendant, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, because their ticket was a joint one.

In an unanimous decision by the three justices, R.C Agbo, O.F Omoleye and B.B Aliyu, Justice O.F. Omoleye who delivered the judgement on behalf of their Lordships submitted that on the issue of membership of a political party, the Appellant had no business in the activities of another political party. She upheld the judgement of the trial court, insisting that the issue of political party membership was not justiciable and therefore the court lacked the jurisdiction to determine it.

She maintained that as much as the constitution of Nigeria recognizes political party membership, the business of such political party remains an internal affair of the party.

Although she acknowledged the right of the Appellants to institute a pre-electoral matter, she insisted that the matter itself was not justiciable.

APC URGES VOTERS TO DELIVER 17 MILLION VOTES FOR TINUBU IN SOUTHWEST

Just one month to the Feb 25th Presidential election, the Chairman of APC in Lagos state, Hon Cornelius Ojelabi has urged the people of the South West to deliver the 17m votes to the party’s Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He also said that Lagos must not be found wanting in delivering 7.Im block votes to the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu in the coming Presidential Election and also return Babajide Sanwo’Olu as Governor of the state for the 2nd Term.

While speaking at the Strategic meeting of the APC Directorate of Religious Affairs with the Traditional Chiefs, Ojelabi assured them that their demands will receive adequate attention at the state and federal levels.

Also speaking, the Opeluwa of Ikate, Abdulahi Elegushi assured of full support for the election of Tinubu for what he did for them as Governor of the state.

He reminded the gathering of the need for Governor Sanwoolu to honour their request for August 20 as Public holiday for traditional rulers in Lagos.

On his part, the Head of the Directorate of Religious Affairs, Hon Oyinlomo Danmole explained that the forum was to actualize plans to ensure victory for Tinubu and other party’s candidates.