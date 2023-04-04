The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election said his campaign before the general election was not based on ethnicity or religion.

The former governor of Anambra State stated this a statement on Tuesday in reaction to the Statement made by the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed.

Mr. Mohammed who spoke in Washington DC, at a media briefing accused Mr. Obi of treason and incitement.

The Labour Party candidate described the statement by the Minister as part of campaigns of calumny against his person by those who are opposed to his candidacy.

The Presidential candidate said, ” I have never discussed or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state; I have never sponsored or preached any action against the Nigerian state”.

Going Further He said ” Those initiating these actions have increasingly used their official positions and agents to make false allegations against me, I am committed to due process, and presently seeking redress in the court”.

He then asked those he alleged are engaged “in this demarketing process to stop presenting Nigeria in such bad light.”

It will be recalled that the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Ahmed Datti, had on an appearance on a programme on Channels TV made some comments on what he feels about the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

His comments generated so much reactions leading to a sanction by the National Broadcasting Commission on Channels TV while many Others have called for the arrest and prosecution of the Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate.

The Statement credited to the Minister was the first official response by the Federal Government on the issue which has also led to calls for a clampdown on proponents of the Interim National Government.