Taraba state independent Electoral Commission has declared the ruling People’s Democratic Party candidates across the 16 local governments of the state as winners of Saturday’s local governments poll.

The executive chairman of the commission announced the outcome of the local council polls to journalists in the state.

He says the election was conducted in compliance with relevant law and election guidelines.

The PDP candidates were declared winners of the election by the electoral umpire.

Addressing a press conference at the commission headquarters in Jalingo the state chairman of the electoral body said that the exercise was conducted in line with the electoral law.

He announced that PDP candidates overwhelmingly won the election across the local government of the state.

The All Progressives Congress has rejected the election results in totality.

The party state chairman Ibrahim El-Sudi said that the election process was compromised and he called for a total cancelation of the exercise.

Meanwhile the PDP state chairman has commended governor Agbu Kefas and the electoral body for creating a level play ground.

He denied allegations by the APC chairman that the process was compromised by the electoral body to favour the PDP candidate, he says the APC went into the poll as a divided front grappling with different levels of internal crisis.

While some of the PDP chieftain in the state commended the transparent manner in which the electoral body conducted the exercise, they called on the the APC and other parties that did not emerge victorious to take it in good faith.

The newly elected council chiefs will spend two years in office based on the recent amendment of their tenure in office from three years to two years by the state assembly.