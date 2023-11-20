The Federal Government has described as fake the viral Child Support Scheme of N50000 and the link for registration on the support document.

This was contained in a Press Statement signed by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, Rasheed Zubair.

He added that the said programme did not emanate from the Ministry or the Federal Government.

Going Further He said all programmes and support from the Ministry and the Federal Government are well documented and widely publicised.

Advertisement

He urged Nigerians to disregard the said programme and the link adding that it may be a way of dispossessing Nigerians of their hard earned resources.

Read Full Statement Below…

CHILD SUPPORT SCHEME PLATFORM DOES NOT EXIST, LINK IS FAKE – BETTA EDU.

Advertisement

The attention of the Honourable Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu has been drawn to a circulating bogus child support scheme with the title “FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S ₦50,000 CHILD SUPPORT FUND FOR ALL NIGERIAN PARENTS IS ONGOING”

The said scheme and the accompanying link are fake as they did not emanate from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Advertisement

All social intervention schemes of the Ministry are well documented, in the public domain, and are brought to the notice of Nigerians through proper channels.

The so-called “Child Support Scheme” is fake and is not and can never be any of the Ministry’s schemes.

Advertisement

The general public is hereby alerted that undesirable elements whose sole agenda is to mislead and defraud unsuspecting Nigerians are behind the fake scheme advertisement and link.

While security agents have swung into action to unmask the unpatriotic elements behind the intended scam, Nigerians are advised to ignore the link to avoid being defrauded of their hard-earned money.

Advertisement

Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair (ANIPR), Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Honourable Minister, MHAPA

19/11/2023