The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has expressed concern about the overloading of trucks plying federal border highways from Maiduguri to Chad and Cameroon.

According to him, over loading of vehicles carrying more than 100 metric tonnes of industrial and household products on the Maiduguri-Gambouru Road is an economic sabotage.

Maiduguri Gamboru road, links commuters and business men from Nigeria, to Chad, Cameroon and as far as Central Africa Republic.

It is one of the busiest trans border highways in the state.

The 135-kilometre Maiduguri/Gambouru/Ngala road is in a very bad condition.

This is due to overloading of trucks, a situation the governor is concerned about.

Advertisement

This behaviour by drivers is also a threat to public safety.

Moving forward, the state government plans to collaborate with relevant federal agencies to address the deteriorating state of border roads.

Despite the government’s commitment to improving trans-border trade, necessary measures would be taken to protect the road network.