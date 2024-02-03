The organized labor union in Zamfara State has presented an award of excellence to Governor Dauda Lawal named “the most compassionate governor”



The award was presented to the governor at a brief ceremony at the Government House, in Gusau.

The award, according to the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, is in recognition of his achievements in his eight months in office.

According to the labor unions, the Zamfara State Government, under by Governor Lawal, has continuously prioritized worker welfare since its foundation.

In separate speeches, Comrade Sani Halliru of the NLC and his counterpart from the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Sa’idu Mudi, say the organized union bestowed the honor on Governor Dauda Lawal because of his continuous dedication to the welfare of Zamfara workers.

The duo also noted that this is the first time in the state’s history that a governor has shown such rare magnanimity towards the workers.

This development follows the Governor’s readiness towards settling debt owed to retirees from 2011 to 2023, which amounted to 13.4 billion Naira.

Responding, Governor Dauda Lawal says receiving the award of excellence from the Organised Labor would encourage him to work even harder towards the welfare of workers

He says his administration has resolved the backlog of salaries and other benefits of workers and retirees inherited from the last Government

Dr. Lawal noted that retirees from the state and local governments will receive their owed gratuities as payments have been initiated.

“My government will remain committed to promoting the well-being of Zamfara people, workers, and development. We have several plans to enhance our workers’ welfare, some of which are already underway. Gov. Lawal

“We have resolved the issue of outstanding salaries that we inherited from the previous administration, and we were able to provide the 13th-month salary for the first time in the history of our state. Additionally, we set up a committee to settle the debt owed to retirees from 2011 to date, which amounted to 13.4 billion Naira.

“The committee has already gone far with the authentication of data submitted by local government and state pension commission and physical verification of beneficiaries” He added.

“Retirees from state and local governments will receive their owed gratuities as payments have been initiated.

“We promised to serve the people of Zamfara, to rescue and rebuild the state for the better. And that’s exactly what my government is doing. I want to thank you for this award of excellence. It holds a significant value to me.” Gov. Lawal said.