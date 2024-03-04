Nigeria and Switzerland have renewed their commitments to a workable, friendly and mutually beneficial bilateral relationship.

The assurance was given at an interface between the Nigeria -Switzerland friendship group of the 10th House of Representatives and the Switzerland’s Deputy Head of Mission Counsellor, Lukas Schifferle in Abuja.

The Nigeria -Switzerland friendship group is one of the newly created committees of the House of Representatives to deepen the country’s bilateral relations with other countries.

Led by Bayelsa state legislator, Ambaiowei Ebikebina, the Committee hosts a delegation of Switzerland diplomats at the National Assembly complex.

The visit aims at further solidifying the existing relations between the two countries through areas of possible collaboration, particularly between the two parliaments.

The Chairman applauds Speaker Abbas Tajudeen for his vision at enhancing the quality of the lives of constituents with the composition of more than one hundred and thirty standing Committees.

He says the Committee relishes the existing ties with Switzerland and can only work more for a mutually acceptable tie.

The Lawmaker applauds the influx of Switzerland businessmen and other partners into Nigeria; promising to effect necessary legislative interventions.

The Visiting Team underscores the need for a robust relationship between Switzerland and Nigeria with focus on diplomacy, trade, and development.