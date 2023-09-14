Vice President Kashim Shettima has emphasised the administration of President Bola Tinubu’s intention to strengthen current bilateral relations with the Republic of Cuba ahead of the G77+China Leaders’ Summit, which begins on Friday.

Vice President Shettima stated this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdez Mesa at the Palace De Revolution in Havana.

During his remarks, Vice President Shettima outlined the history of ties between Nigeria, Africa, and Cuba, highlighting Cuba’s support for Southern Africa.

While commending the existing relations between the two countries, Shettima reiterated the need to re-commit to future relations, saying “Our relationship has been very excellent over the years and these relations need to be strengthened and upscaled.

The Vice President stressed the need to explore opportunities in Science, Technology and Innovation as well as the agriculture sector.

He took time to deliver a special message to the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel from President Bola Tinubu, assuring him of President Tinubu’s commitment to deepening their mutual relations.

In his remarks, Cuba’s Vice President praised Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa and beyond the world.

He stated that Cuba takes its relations with Nigeria extremely seriously, stressing that Cuba’s support for Africa over the years has been based on the fact that Cuba considers itself an African state.

As a result, he stated that his government is eager to explore new areas of partnership with Nigeria in areas such as health, biodiversity, and agriculture.

He also thanked Nigeria for its participation at the upcoming Summit saying “We attach great importance to your presence here.”

In the VP’s delegation to Cuba’s Vice President were the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Abubakar Kyari; Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Adamu Lamuwa and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Cuba, Amb. Ben Okoyen amongst others.