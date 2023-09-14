Vice President, Kashim Shettima is currently in Havana Cuba, for the G77+China Leaders’ Summit.

The Vice President arrived on Wednesday.

The Havana Summit is being hosted by the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel in his capacity as Chairman of the G77 and China.

Mr Shettima is representing President Bola Tinubu at the summit, which is scheduled to hold from Friday 15th to Sunday 17th September, 2023.

VP Shettima will join other world leaders, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to discuss development concerns confronting the group’s members, who are largely from the global south.

The Summit will also look into proactive approaches to resolving hurdles to member-state development by harnessing science, technology, and innovation to boost socioeconomic progress.

Also, Vice President Shettima will on the sidelines of the Summit, hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders to promote Nigeria’s trade and investment relations in line with the economic development agenda of President Tinubu’s administration.

This year’s Summit will focus on “Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology, and Innovation.”

Nigeria is a founding member of the G77, a club of seventy-seven developing countries that was formed in 1964.

The group, a coalition of 134 developing countries representing 80% of the global population, aspires to promote its members’ collective economic interests and build a stronger combined bargaining power at the United Nations.