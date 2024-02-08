Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed grief at the death of a former member of the House of Representatives, Cairo Ojougboh.

Mr. Ojougboh reportedly died on Wednesday while watching Nigeria Vs South Africa Semi-final match in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON), holding in Ivory Coast.

He was aged 64 years.

Dr Ojougboh who was the Akinuwa of Agbor kingdom, represented Ika Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and later served as National Vice Chairman South-South of the party before joining the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He also served as Executive Director Projects at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Governor Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Thursday in Asaba, commiserated with Cairo Ojougboh’s family, the people of Ika nation, Agbor Kingdom and the APC family over the demise of the renowned politician.

He said Ojougboh was a grassroot politician and administrator, who excelled in the various capacities he served.

According to the governor, the deceased was a thorough-bred politician whose love for his people led him to contest, and won election to represent them in the Federal House of Representatives.

The Governor said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passing of an astute and grassroots-oriented politician, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, who passed on Wednesday.

“The news of his death was shocking, given his invaluable contributions to the polity of the state and the country at large. Until his death, he was a renowned chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.”

Governor Oborevwori expressed grief that the former federal lawmaker died when his skills were most needed, and said he would be dearly missed.

He prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant the family and friends he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.