Delta state Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has celebrated his victory at the Supreme Court with thanksgiving to God.

The governor who appreciated the apex court decision for dismissing an application brought before it by PDP aspirant in the last party Governorship primary, seeking the disqualification on grounds of certificate forgery, dedicates victory to God and people of the state

The echoes of the Supreme Court’s verdict in Abuja could be heard loud and clear here in government house as the governor, his deputy, their spouses, former governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and others gathered at the government house chapel to celebrate the victory and give thanks to God.

This is the second supreme court decision in favour of the governor as he said he has every reason to be happy.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori believes he has nothing to be worried about since he knew the petitions are frivolous.

The appellant who contested for the Delta state PDP Governorship primary in May 2022 is alleging that the governor Oborevwori submitted forged documents and was not qualified to contest the 2023 gubernatorial election