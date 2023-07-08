Again, five lives have been lost following a militia attack in Kogol Community, Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

More than 300 people including Women and children are believed to have been killed by suspected Fulani militias across 40 villages in the Mangu Council area from May of this year to date.

The situation has become a recurring challenge in the area despite several efforts to tackle it.

It was another sad moment for locals and residents of Kogol Community in Mangu local government areas

Gunmen invaded the area at midnight on Thursday, killing five members of the community.

Three others who barely escaped with their lives, were badly injured and are receiving treatment at the moment.

In another development, suspected Herder militiamen have encroached on some farmlands in the Riyom Council area, destroying farm produce belonging to natives in the area.

Night time destruction of farm produce in Communities prone to gunmen attacks in Plateau State has been a recurring situation in recent times, despite attempts to stop it.

The Invasion of Plateau Communities must be tackled with all seriousness by the authorities if a restoration of sanity is to be achieved.