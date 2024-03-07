The Nigerian Senate has joined women to commemorate the international Women’s Day.

The Mace was lowered to enable the lawmakers to exit the chamber during plenary to cut the cake .

The President of the Senate , Godswill Akpabio said although women representation in the Senate is low , but it will continue to do all in its powers to promote the rights of women and girls in the country.

Currently among the 109 lawmakers at the Senate , the upper legislative chambers just has 4 female legislators.

The Senate has also assure that it will make efforts to ensure fair consideration legislations supporting women’s Rights in Nigeria.