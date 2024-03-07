Nigeria’s Finance and Coordinating Minister, Wale Edun says the country has recovered about 13trillion Naira in terms of revenue generation in the year 2023.

The Minister also assures that efforts to revive the country’s economy is starting to yield positive results .

Nigeria’s minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the economy appears before members of the Senate Committee on Finance to give account of progress made so far in addressing pressing economic issues and the prevailing situation in the country.

The lawmakers acknowledged the efforts of President Tinubu’s administration in addressing economic shocks caused by rising inflation.

They gathered to seek answers to questions on what the government is doing to block waste and leakages and also to get first hand information on its short and long term goals in revamping Nigeria’s Economy .

The Minister assured that mechanisms have already been put in place to forestall leakages and generate more revenue for government , however it requires the support of the National Assembly in speedy consideration of Bills that will help facilitate effective implementation of Fiscal policies of Government .

The committee acknowledged the efforts made so far in generating revenue and insist this successes must be sustained.

The Committee also charged the Minister to come up with effective Fiscal policies that will improve the economy and set the country on a path of progress and prosperity.