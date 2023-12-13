Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun says Nigeria’s revenue performance has shown remarkable improvement in the third Quarter of 2023.

The Minister revealed this to lawmakers at an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Finance at the National Assembly on the 2024 Appropriation Bill.

Efforts to shore up Nigeria’s Revenue drive is starting to record a significant improvement as Nigeria’s Finance and Coordinating Minister, Wale Edun reassures lawmakers of the Federal Government’s commitment to reverse the current economic Hardship.

At an interactive Session with Members of the Senate’s Committee on Finance , The Minister tells the lawmakers that if this progression is sustained, the Federal Government could consider increasing the size of the Proposed 2024 Budget of N27.5 Trillion.

The Minister also reveals that the Fiscal and Tax Reform Committee set up by President Bola Tinubu has also recorded significant results in tax and revenue collection.

The Committee also emphasized the importance of effective implementation of the proposed budget which it says will be closely monitored by the National Assembly.

Nigeria’s Finance and Coordinating Minister also reveals that the Federal Government is addressing issues of procurement and exploring ways to speed up capital Spending which has been a major Challenge for Ministries Departments and Agencies of Government.

He hopes this will in turn reduce the country’s Fiscal deficit of N13.7 trillion to N9.2 trillion and limit dependence on external borrowings.