Ahead of the 2023 International Women’s Day, women in Nigeria are appealing to government to ensure women have more access to technology safely in order to amplify their voices and enable them exercise their autonomy.

They Say the exclusion of women in the digital world will cost the country harm.

The importance of technology can not be neglected in today’s world as it is essential to advancing gender equality.

But not many women are not found in the technology sector.

According to the UN Women 2022 Women’s Snap Short Report, women’s exclusion from the digital world has reduced $1 trillion from the gross domestic product of low- and middle-income countries in the last decade; a loss that will grow to $1.5 trillion by 2025 if no action is taken.

Reversing this trend according to the report, will require tackling the problem of online violence, which 38 per cent of women have personally experienced.

Here at this event to usher in the 2023 International Women’s Day, the ministry of women affairs stresses the need to deliberately give women the opportunity to thrive in the digital world.

The 2023 theme: “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality” highlights the need for inclusive and transformative technology and digital education among women and girls.

International Women’s Day is set aside by the United Nations to celebrate the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women by organizations at all levels.