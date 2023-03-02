Yiaga Africa is calling for an electoral reform that will build institutions to outlive individuals in order to create more transparency during elections.

The group believes this will help electoral development in the country ahead of future polls.

This formed part of discussions at the post-election briefing to access the 2023 presidential, National Assembly elections held on Saturday.

Yiaga is also proposing that voting hours be extended to 5PM to allow more voters cast their ballots during the voting process especially ahead of the upcoming governorship election.

Addressing participants at the briefing, Board Member, Yiaga, Aisha Abdullahi said African countries have successfully employed technology and Nigeria cannot be an exception especially when citizens supported INEC’s decision to deploy technology

during the reform process.

Programs Manager Cynthia Mbamalu noted that one of Yiaga’s duties as citizens and members of the civil society is to continuously create systems and institutions that outlast people. Yiaga’s mission is to inspire faith in democracy.

The group said it will be deploying the PVT in three governorship elections next week in Kano, Benue and Delta States, adding that, it will be conducting PVTs for those States

while also deploying observers across the 28 States.