Oil Marketers all under the aegis of petroleum retail outlets Owners Association of Nigeria say it has established and deployed the tax Force to check and sanction filling stations selling premium motor Spirits popularly called petrol at exorbitant prizes across the country.

This move is coming on the heels of reports that some filling stations were dispensing feel between 250 naira and 350 naira per liter which is far higher than the federal government approved pump price.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited pump price of 194 naira to 200 naira per liter.

President of Petron Mr. Billy Giliairy maintains that those marketers who access the products from an NNPCL should not dispense the commodity above 200 naira per liter, but was quick to state that it is currently tough to get PMS from NNPCL.

He adds that the association has deployed the tax Force to check the menace and cushion the effect of high Patrol prices on the citizens and businesses.