 YIAGA Africa holds briefing on Osun Governorship Election

YIAGA Africa has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to address the issue of Inadequate information about change of polling unit of some electorates.

The group made this call on Wednesday at a press briefing in Osogbo, Osun state capital ahead of the Saturday governorship election in the state.

YIAGA Africa which gave reports of physical attacks, said measures must be taken to prevent violence in Osun Election while seeking clarification on the roles Amotekun is expted to play in the Saturday election.

The civil society organisation however called on the INEC to publish data of permanent voters card collected, adding that it will play a huge role in the conclusiveness of the election.

