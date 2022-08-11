Yiaga Africa urges People’s Assembly to be proactive on public deliberation

The need to strengthen and entrench democratic values and principles at the grassroots through proactive public deliberations for good governance was stressed at this retreat organised for established people’s assembly in Sokoto state.

Programme officer of Yiaga Africa, a civil society organisation Ibrahim Faruk made call while engaging members of the established people assembly on the Opportunities for Deliberative Democracy at the Local Government levels in Sokoto.

Advertisement

The People’s Assembly is an initiative of Yiaga Africa under its Turn Up Democracy project supported by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom as a to tool to democracy through the promotion of public discourse.

Mr. Faruk said establishment of Assembly was part of efforts to make citizens have faith in democracy and bridge the gap between citizens s a ss the government as well as to empower citizens with information a s tools for civic engagement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said it equally support equal participation of citizens s through debates and building consensus on issues affecting respective communities to inform governmental actions policies in selected local governments.

While making his presentation, the Sokoto State Chairman of National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Yakubu Abubakar, explained how citizens can participate in decision making processes in order to smoothen governance.

Advertisement

Mr Abubakar stressed the need for leaders to provide mediums where citizens views and aspiration can be considered noting that some people have genuine suggestions to facilitate meaningful developments.

He commended Yiaga Africa for establishing active communication channels with members of the communities and their representatives through peoples assembly.

Advertisement

Chairmen of Bodinga, Wamakko and Sokoto South Local Government Areas, Shehu Danchadi, Halliru Gwiwa and Muhammad Suwidi all participates and share experiences in leadership positions.