Cameroon seeks AIB-N support on aircraft accident investigation

The Republic of Cameroon has requested assistance from the Accident Investigation Bureau of Nigeria, AIB-N, in the investigation of an accident involving a Havilland DHC 400 Twin otter aircraft that happened in her airspace on May 11, 2022.

Advertisement

Director of Civil Aviation at Cameroon’s Ministry of Transportation, Essimi Dine, who led the delegation to AIB-N headquarters in Abuja, stated that AIB-assistance was needed because of its advanced infrastructure and technical experience in accident investigation.

According to her, AIB-N would assist Cameroon authorities in downloading and analysing data from the plane’s recorder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, the Commissioner of AIB-N, Mr. Akin Olateru, stated that the bureau would participate in the Cameroonian accident inquiry because there were Nigerians on board.

He claimed that the crash involved a Cameroonian operator and two Nigerian pilots.

Advertisement

“As you are aware, we have one of the best accident investigation laboratories in the world. We have capability of getting information from the damaged recorder which the aircraft came with.

“The aircraft came with a highly burned recorder. We will be able to retrieve information from it, “ he said.

Advertisement

Olateru said the AIB-N had previously helped some African countries including Niger Republic, Gambia and Sierra Leone in a related development.

He further added that AIB-N had just received approval from the Ministry of Justice to sign an MOU with Sierra Leone to help the country to set up an Independent Accident Investigation Centre