First Ukraine grain deal ship docks in Türkiye

The first grain ship to leave Ukraine under a deal mediated by the United Nations and Türkiye docked in Mersin, Turkey, on Thursday.

The cargo ship Razoni, under the flag of Sierra Leone, was bound for Tripoli in Lebanon but anchored near Turkey’s southern coast.

According to Ukraine’s embassy, the buyer opted against taking the delivery following a five-month delay leaving the vessel to search for a new buyer.

The Razoni departed the Ukrainian port of Odesa on August 1 and had been at sea for 11 days.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement last month after warnings the halt in Ukrainian grain shipments caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to severe food shortages and even outbreaks of famine in parts of the world.

The ship, which was carrying more than 26,000 tonnes of corn, is expected to offload 1,500 tonnes of corn in Türkiye and proceed to Egypt with the rest of its load.

Agency director at Mersin-based shipping agent Toros, said 1,500 tonnes will be offloaded in Mersin and the rest will go to Egypt.

Soyer added that Toros would only handle the docking and offloading in Türkiye and would not participate in the ship’s voyage to Egypt.