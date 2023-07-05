Two Chieftains of Nigeria’s main Opposition political party, The People’s Democratic Party visited the Presidential Villa to meet President Bola Tinubu to congratulate for his Victory on the Ballot a successful inauguration.

Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim who was also once a secretary to the government of the federation was accompanied by Olisah Metuh, a Chieftain of the PDP to hold talks with President Tinubu in the State House.

The two men Commended President Tinubu for the smooth takeoff of his administration and particularly noted the policies introduced, which they believe will benefit Nigerians in the long run.

They also disclosed that they were in the Presidential Villa to advocate for participatory governance and encourage him to formulate policies that will enhance inclusion.