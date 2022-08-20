NAFDAC begins nationwide clampdown on illegal manufacturers, distributors of herbal intoxicants

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has commenced a nationwide clamp down on illegal manufacturers and distributors of herbal preparations laced with high concentration of tobacco and sometimes cannabis.

This was disclosed at a meeting with the Director General of the agency, Mojisola Adeyeye while giving an update on the activities of the agency.

Nigeria continues to battle with the manufacture, sale and use of illicit drugs affecting the health of some citizens.

Agencies such as the national agency for food and drug administration and control, which is tasked with ensuring Nigerians’ safety, have maintained pressure to stop this trend.

The NAFDAC DG said it is now time to once again move into the streets to close shop on some of these illegal manufacturers and distributors who are defiant.

The eradication of fake, counterfeit drugs, adulterated and unwholesome processed foods and other regulated products is a holistic battle and the agency is using this time to also call for support to get this done.

NAFDAC says it is doing everything to ensure that only safe medicines and wholesome food of the right quality are sold to Nigerians and this clamp down will be one step in ensuring that this happens.