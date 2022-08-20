2023: Wike threatens to clampdown on electoral offenders

Governor Nyesom Wike has threatened to clamp down on sponsors of violence in Rivers State in the build up to the general election.

He said this during the flag-off of new road construction project in Port Harcourt.

The governor added that tough times await persons who hide under the guise of electoral activities to breach the peace in the state.

It’s been nine days since the Rivers State Government began another phase of project inauguration and flag-off.

The target is to decongest traffic and reduce the number of man hours lost while commuting around this part of the city.

But, as Governor Wike forges ahead with his urban renewal drive, he believes keeping the state is a priority.

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Jerry Gana flagged off the project and was full of praise for Governor Wike for the level of

infrastructure development in Rivers State.

He encouraged the Governor to remain focused on his pursing his presidential ambition when another opportunity comes.

The state is expected to wear a new look by the time the 12th flyover bridge is completed by the incumbent state government.

