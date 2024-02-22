Troops from the One Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna state have killed six key insurgent figures and seized a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

Among the slain suspected terrorists were Boderi and Bodeji, alleged masterminds behind attacks on the Nigerian Defence Academy Afaka, Greenfield University, and Yauri School Girls.

This was disclosed by Major General Onyeama Nwachukwu, Army Public Relations Officer, in a statement on Thursday.

According to him, the confrontation took place along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, where the troops ambushed the bandits.

In engagements in Igabi and Giwa, the soldiers confronted insurgents employing rustled herds of cattle as shields, resulting in the neutralization of two insurgents and the recovery of weapons and other items.

Despite casualties among the rustled livestock, the troops persistently pursued fleeing insurgents, underscoring their commitment to eradicating armed violence in Kaduna State.

Intelligence indicates the demise of the notorious bandit leader Boderi, recognized for orchestrating high-profile kidnappings, dealing a significant blow to insurgent activities Major General Nwachukwu added.