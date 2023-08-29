As part of continued efforts to rid Plateau State of all acts of insecurity, the troops of Operation Safe Haven and Operation Hakorin Damisa have arrested 17 criminal suspects in connection with murder, banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery across communities in the state in recent times.

Five murder suspects were arrested, along with a wanted suspect who had been on the watch list of Operation Safe Save Haven.

Arms and ammunition Some illicit drugs were also recovered following the operation.

Over 237 cows were also arrested for illegal grazing and farm destruction within the troubled Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Fas, and Riyom axes.

A truck conveying vandalized rail tracks was also intercepted. Nine kidnapped victims were rescued in the effort.

Operation Safe Haven assures residents within its areas of operation of maximum protection and continued prompt responses to all distress calls.