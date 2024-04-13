Amid fears of an Iranian attack following a strike on its consulate in Damascus this month, several nations, including France, India, Russia, Poland, and the United Kingdom, have advised their citizens not to travel to Israel, the occupied Palestinian territories, and, in certain cases, the wider region.

Iran has threatened Israel with retaliation for the April 1 bombing in the Syrian capital that killed seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members, including two generals, raising concerns of an escalation of warfare in the Middle East.

Travelers visiting Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and the Palestinian territories are warned not to go, according to a Friday advisory from the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The ministry further stated in a statement posted on social media site X that French civil servants are currently prohibited from leading any missions in the aforementioned nations and territories, and that relatives of diplomats stationed in Iran will be returning to France.

Russia strongly recommended its citizens “refrain from travelling to the region”, emphasising security risks in Israel, Lebanon and Palestine.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry also advised against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon.

India’s statement covered Iran and Israel, calling on Indians not to go to the two countries until further notice in view of the “prevailing situation in the region”.

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said Indian citizens who are in the two countries should observe “utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum”.

Germany meanwhile warned its citizens to leave Iran specifically, saying escalating tensions could affect exit routes.

The United States has restricted its employees in Israel and their family members from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Beersheba areas.

An imminent attack by Iran on Israel is a “real” and “viable” threat, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists on Friday, adding that Washington would make sure the Israelis “have what they need and that they’re able to defend themselves”.

Israel has also stepped up strikes against Iranian personnel and allies in Syria and Lebanon and has traded near daily cross-border fire with the Lebanese group Hezbollah since the start of the war.