Iran unveiled new weaponry on Saturday, including the locally manufactured Arman anti-ballistic missile system and the Azarakhsh low-altitude air defense system, according to the official IRNA news agency.

The statement came amid rising regional tensions, with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi terrorists attacking warships tied to the US, UK, and Israel in the Red Sea in a show of sympathy with Gaza.

In reaction to the Houthi attacks, the US has targeted targets in Yemen, as well as Iranian-backed militants’ installations in Iraq and Syria. In response, US military bases in Syria and Iraq have been attacked. Israel has also hit Iranian sites in Syria.

Saturday’s unveiling ceremony of the two vehicle-mounted systems took place in the presence of Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

IRNA said the Arman missile system “can simultaneously confront six targets at a distance of 120 to 180 kilometers,” while the Azarakhsh missile system “can identify and destroy targets… up to a range of 50 kilometers with four ready-to-fire missiles.”

In June, Iran presented what officials described as its first domestically made hypersonic ballistic missile, named Fattah, with a range of 1,400 kilometers.