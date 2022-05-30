Israel beefs up air defense over possible Iranian strike

Israel has increased the deployment of its air defense systems in response to fears that Iran will retaliate for the assassination of a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps officer in Tehran on May 22, according to local news, Kan

The action comes after the National Security Council upgraded a travel advisory to Turkey on Monday, citing a genuine concern of Iranian aggression against Israelis in the country.

Concerned about possible Iranian retaliation, Israel raised the alert level of its embassies worldwide on May 23, the day after the Iranian officer was killed.

While Israel has not claimed responsibility for the assassination, an unnamed intelligence officer reported last Wednesday that it was carried out by the country. According to the report, the assassination was a message to Iran to halt the operations of Unit 840, a secret cell within the IRGC’s black-ops branch, the Quds Force.

Unit 840 is tasked with abductions and killings of foreigners around the world, including Israeli people and officials, according to Israeli government, military, and intelligence authorities.