Gunmen kidnap Methodist Prelate, two other priests in Abia

The Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche has been abducted along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia.

He was kidnapped alongside Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri and the Prelate’s Chaplain, by the gunmen.

According to sources, the clergymen were kidnapped in the afternoon while they were on their way from a programme in the council area.

The kidnappers were said to have demanded for N100million ransom.

The Police Public Relation Officer in Abia, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident he described as unfortunate.

He said efforts are on top gear toward the rescue of the clergyman and other priests with him.

The police however, solicit credible cooperation of the public to provide relevant information that will hasten their rescue, from their captors.