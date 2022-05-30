Abducted Methodist Prelate Regains Freedom in Abia

Kidnapped Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Samuel Kanu-Uche, has regained his freedom.

He was kidnapped alongside the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, and his chaplain, Very Reverend Abidemi Jeremiah Shittu on Sunday.

They were kidnapped in the Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State while travelling through the area.

Details of their release are sketchy still sketchy as the time of this report.

But a very reliable source from the church confirmed their release on Monday evening.

“To God be the Glory. His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche; his Chaplain, Very Rev. Abidemi Jeremiah Shittu and the Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, have regained their freedom few minutes ago. Thank you all for your prayers,” the source said.

The Christian Association of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria had condemned the kidnapping of the clerics earlier on Monday.

The Prelate who was abducted in Abia State on Sunday had been a vocal critic of the pervasive insecurity in most parts of Nigerian and an advocate of good Governance.

The abdcutors had originmally demanded a sum of 100 Million Naira to release him from captivity but it not clear if any ransom was paid to secure his release.

The Police in Abia and Imo State which are both neighbouring States have not made any Statement on his release.

The State Governments too have not made any official Statement but the Former Goverbor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, had tweeted earlier in the day to condemn his abduction from his recognised Official Twitter Handle.

The wait is now on for the Church or its Public Relations unit to give an account of how he was released and whether ransom was paid or not.