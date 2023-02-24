Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Oliver Ali Aba has urged the electorate to use their Permanent Voter’s Cards, to do the talking and refrain from violence of any kind.

He made this known in a release made available by his Media, Public Relations, and Strategic Communications Advisor, Rev. Oladapo Daramola.

This is as Nigerians head to the polls on Saturday to elect their next President.

Advertisement

In his words, Prelate Aba said, “the moment in which we are is a historic one. It is a time that, as citizens, we have the opportunity to make a change that we anticipate will bring us the much needed joy and happiness. We have endured pain and hardship for too long, and we cannot afford to get it wrong again.

“To this end, we need to go out there and vote our conscience. All the candidates have presented us with their manifestos and have referred us to their track records. The choice is now ours. We have prayed and fasted. It is now for us to do the needful; go out and vote.”

“In making up our minds on which direction we intend to go, the critical element of that should be the common good of Nigerians and who will secure a better future for our children. While doing this, we must avoid the temptation of being angry and violent.

Advertisement

“We must ensure we vote peacefully and defend our votes. Ensure the votes are counted in our presence, and we push back any form of thuggery or brigandage that may jeopardise what we have laboured for. It is pertinent to note that true change doesn’t come easy. But one thing I know is that if we show determination by going out to vote enmasse and we are committed to a peaceful process, a beneficial change will come and a new dawn will shine bright on us all.”

The Prelate charged the political class and all the candidates to lead the way by ensuring that they avoid negative rhetorics that can incite violence of any kind and they must be willing to accept the outcome of the elections.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create an atmosphere for free and fair elections across the country. This, he said will help promote peace and safety for all.